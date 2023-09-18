Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.04. 98,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 173,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BASFY. BNP Paribas cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Basf had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Basf Se will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

