Bath Savings Trust Co Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,263. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

