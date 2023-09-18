Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for about 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.10% of Watsco worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.89. The stock had a trading volume of 96,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.26. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Watsco’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

