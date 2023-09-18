Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 359 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFF. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

