Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after buying an additional 163,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.05. 114,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,368. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.