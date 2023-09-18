Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0333

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $185.67 million and $5.52 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.45 or 0.06115226 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00034107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00027393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,597,250 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,177,250 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

