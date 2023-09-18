Beldex Price Hits $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $185.47 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.88 or 0.06110497 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00034054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00027607 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,601,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,181,344 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

