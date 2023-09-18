Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 14.1% in August

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity at Berry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 18,635 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $157,838.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 595,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,635 shares of company stock valued at $416,888 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,367,000 after buying an additional 396,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235,552 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 59,255 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRY remained flat at $8.21 during midday trading on Monday. 620,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,995. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $621.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. Berry had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Berry's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

