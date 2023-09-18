Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

