Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) and The Competition Critical Survey

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bioceres Crop Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors 273 751 780 82 2.36

Volatility and Risk

Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 108.52%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 22.50%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioceres Crop Solutions $419.80 million -$7.20 million 43.42 Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors $5.47 billion $1.09 billion 3.94

Bioceres Crop Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. Bioceres Crop Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bioceres Crop Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.85% 5.03% 1.94% Bioceres Crop Solutions Competitors -880.09% -18.08% -18.47%

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

