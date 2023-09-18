Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.00. 747,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,586. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.17. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.34). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 59.97% and a negative net margin of 464.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bionano Genomics to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bionano Genomics

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.