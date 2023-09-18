Bitcoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $268.47 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $218.09 or 0.00813082 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.25 billion and $268.47 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,822.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00117793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,507,750 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.