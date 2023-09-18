BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP William C. Werner Sells 1,970 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.15. 2,683,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,473. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Bank of America cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

