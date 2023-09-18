BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.84. 345,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.1% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 64,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 150,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

