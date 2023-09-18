BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 10.2% in August

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BME stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 34,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

