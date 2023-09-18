Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $92,821.75 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total value of $90,791.70.

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

Booking stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,158.33. The stock had a trading volume of 211,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,046.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,767.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.29.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

