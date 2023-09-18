BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BTCS Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of BTCS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. 169,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,850. BTCS has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.76.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 370.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

