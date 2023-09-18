Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 216,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 224,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPYG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.48. 389,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,612. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.