Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 824 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average is $185.76. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

