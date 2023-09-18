Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKHW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 1,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Burtech Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

