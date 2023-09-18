Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) vs. Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Head to Head Contrast

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) and Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Camtek and Optex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camtek 25.19% 19.85% 11.53% Optex Systems 7.44% 14.30% 9.19%

Risk and Volatility

Camtek has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

30.0% of Camtek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Optex Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of Camtek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Optex Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Camtek and Optex Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camtek $320.91 million 7.88 $79.95 million $1.62 35.02 Optex Systems $22.38 million 1.20 $1.28 million $0.25 15.94

Camtek has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems. Optex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camtek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Camtek and Optex Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camtek 0 2 5 0 2.71 Optex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camtek presently has a consensus price target of $54.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%. Given Camtek’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camtek is more favorable than Optex Systems.

Summary

Camtek beats Optex Systems on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. The company provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support fanout wafer level packaging applications. It serves semiconductor manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, integrated device manufacturers, and wafer level packaging subcontractors. The company sells its products in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. Camtek Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

