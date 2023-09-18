Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $30,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,268.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. 18,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,421. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

