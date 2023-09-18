Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY remained flat at $4.01 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $1.3397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a report on Monday, June 12th.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

