Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 594,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CASY traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.63. 200,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,191. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.72. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $197.22 and a 12 month high of $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

