CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $30.19 million and approximately $997,635.02 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03726651 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $883,907.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

