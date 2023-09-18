Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,497. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.