Centurion (CNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.11

Centurion (CNT) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded 1,037.5% higher against the dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $89.86 million and approximately $0.11 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00004240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 3.18904608 USD and is up 28.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

