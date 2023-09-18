Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 733,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPWHF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,155 ($14.45) to GBX 1,140 ($14.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 950 ($11.89) in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Ceres Power Price Performance

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power stock remained flat at $4.61 during midday trading on Monday. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

