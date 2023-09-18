CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFIVW traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFIVW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180,110 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

