Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Short Interest Up 26.0% in August

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,480,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 11,490,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHK stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $84.84. 576,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,871. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

