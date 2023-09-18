Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 14,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.61.

Get Chevron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $167.22. 6,828,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,087. Chevron has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average of $160.15. The stock has a market cap of $312.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.