China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Update

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 1,205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 620.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Overseas Property from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

CNPPF remained flat at $1.14 on Monday. China Overseas Property has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

