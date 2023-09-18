Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Churchill Capital Corp VI news, major shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 525,000 shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $5,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 39.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCVI traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.40. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,881. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Churchill Capital Corp VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

