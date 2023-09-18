Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Down 25.3% in August

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

CETY traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.87. 31,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Clean Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Energy Technologies ( NASDAQ:CETY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.