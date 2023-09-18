Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 366,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.
In other news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $904,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,574,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
