Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. 142,887 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

