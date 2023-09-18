Collective Family Office LLC Buys 372 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.69% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.06. 6,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,166. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

