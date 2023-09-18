Collective Family Office LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $40.81. 301,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.