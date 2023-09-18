Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 329,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,056. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

