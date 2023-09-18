Collective Family Office LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.11. 151,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,059. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.