Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 385,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 116,758 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.86. 72,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

