Collective Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 175,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,666. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

