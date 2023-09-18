Collective Family Office LLC Sells 762 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VLO traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,455. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.