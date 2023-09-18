Collective Family Office LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BSJP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 64,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.1389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

