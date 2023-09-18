Conflux (CFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.97 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $405.16 million and $16.97 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00249119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.00814171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00545847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00058559 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00118610 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,600,985 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,263,316,810.3232346 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.11964036 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $28,648,381.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

