Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Update

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of CNSL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.22. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.16 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 397.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $28,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

