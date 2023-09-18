Contrasting Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Coastal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $53.12 million 2.09 $13.45 million $1.28 9.78 Coastal Financial $316.85 million 1.83 $40.63 million $3.64 11.97

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 19.80% 10.19% 1.02% Coastal Financial 10.78% 19.73% 1.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Community West Bancshares and Coastal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50

Coastal Financial has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.57%. Given Coastal Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Community West Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, capital call lines working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. In addition, it provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. Further, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service, a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their customers banking services. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

