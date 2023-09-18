Contrasting Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) & Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -10.00% -161.58% -23.15% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 2 0 3.00 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grove Collaborative and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $289.44 million 0.38 -$87.71 million ($0.87) -3.44 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grove Collaborative.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

