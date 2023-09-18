Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,150 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,142,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,398,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

EZU traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $43.85. 1,584,739 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

