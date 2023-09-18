Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDEN. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,183,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,718,000.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EDEN stock traded down €0.86 ($0.92) on Monday, reaching €103.47 ($111.26). The stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12 month low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 12 month high of €71.11 ($76.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.27.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

